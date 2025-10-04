Chennai, October 4: Authorities have detected adulteration in samples of cough syrups produced by a city-based pharmaceutical company, prompting an immediate halt in production and intensifying regulatory action after recent child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) confirmed that test results of syrups collected during an inspection at the firm's manufacturing unit in Sunguvarchathram, Kancheepuram district, revealed the medicines were adulterated.

The company has been ordered to explain the findings and cease production until further notice. The crackdown follows the Tamil Nadu government's statewide ban on the cough syrup brand Coldrif, enforced from October 1, after concerns that the medicine may have been linked to the death of at least 11 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to suspected kidney failure. Health authorities have also cleared stocks of the syrup from the local market to prevent further risk. Cough-Syrup Related Deaths: Tamil Nadu Halts Production of Coldrif Syrup After Child Deaths in MP and Rajasthan.

According to officials, the same manufacturer had supplied its cough syrups to multiple states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Puducherry, raising concerns about the reach of the potentially unsafe product. Samples collected last week were sent to state-run laboratories for detailed analysis, and the initial results confirmed contamination. The ripple effect of the safety scare has been felt across states. On Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh government announced a ban on the sale of Coldrif after nine child deaths were reported since September 7 due to suspected renal failure.

At least 13 children, including cases from Chhindwara and Nagpur, remain under treatment. In Rajasthan, the crisis has triggered administrative action. The state government suspended its Drug Controller, Rajaram Sharma, following allegations of influencing the process of drug quality determination. The Rajasthan Medical and Health Department has also halted the supply of 19 medicines manufactured by Jaipur-based Kaysons Pharma until further review and safety clearance. ‘Cough Syrup-Linked Deaths’: Centre Denies Contamination in Cough Syrups, Calls for Rational Use in Children in Advisory to States.

Health experts say the episode underscores gaps in quality control and the urgent need for stricter oversight of pharmaceutical production and distribution. Authorities in Tamil Nadu are expected to intensify inspections of local drug makers and coordinate with other states to track and recall any potentially unsafe consignments. With public safety concerns mounting, officials said further updates on the manufacturer’s explanation and long-term corrective measures will follow once investigations conclude.

