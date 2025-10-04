Following the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan linked to contaminated cough syrup, the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department has ordered a halt on the production of Coldrif Syrup. Manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical in Kanchipuram, the syrup was found to contain Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic chemical harmful to kidneys and overall health. The action came after a complaint from the Madhya Pradesh Drugs Control Authority on October 1. Deputy Director S. Gurubharathi stated that the entire investigation, including inspection, sampling, and stop-production order, was completed within two days. Authorities found violations of Drugs Rules, 1945, including issues with Good Manufacturing and Laboratory Practices. The batch in question used non-pharmacopoeial grade Propylene Glycol, potentially contaminated with DEG and Ethylene Glycol. All Coldrif Syrup stocks were seized, and other products from the manufacturer were frozen pending testing to prevent further distribution. ‘Cough Syrup-Linked Deaths’: Centre Denies Contamination in Cough Syrups, Calls for Rational Use in Children in Advisory to States.

Tamil Nadu Halts Production of Coldrif Syrup After Child Deaths in MP and Rajasthan

The Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department issued an immediate stop-production order to the manufacturer of the Coldrif brand of cough syrup after an analysis by the Tamil Nadu Government Drugs Testing Laboratory found a batch to be of non-standard quality and adulterated with… — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2025

