Cough Syrup Rules Amended: Doctor's Prescription Now Mandatory Across India; Here's Why

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has officially ended the over-the-counter (OTC) sale of medicinal syrups across India through a fresh amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945. Under the new regulations, consumers are strictly required to present a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner to purchase any medicinal syrup, including commonly used cough syrups, from pharmacies. The policy shift aims to tighten regulatory oversight on liquid oral formulations and address long-standing public health concerns regarding self-medication and substance misuse.

Key Details of the Legislative Amendment

The structural regulatory change was enacted through an official gazette notification issued on June 9, 2026, bringing into immediate effect the Drugs (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026. ‘Cough Syrup-Linked Deaths’: Centre Denies Contamination in Cough Syrups, Calls for Rational Use in Children in Advisory to States.

Exercising powers conferred under Sections 12 and 33 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the Central Government altered Schedule K of the legacy rules. The amendment specifically directs that under the heading "Class of Drugs," the word "Syrups" in item number seven shall be omitted. By deleting this single classification, the government has stripped liquid syrups of their previous exemptions, automatically placing them under standard prescription-only protocols. The official notification signed by Harsh Mangla, Joint Secretary for the Department of Health and Family Welfare, reads: "These rules may be called the Drugs (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026" and adds that they "shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette."

Immediate Impact on Consumers and Pharmacies

The elimination of OTC availability means routine consumer habits regarding minor respiratory illnesses will face immediate changes. Customers accustomed to directly buying cough or cold syrups at local chemists will now face mandatory clinical evaluations before retail pharmacies can legally dispense the medications. Retail pharmacies and major chemist networks across India are now required to update their digital and physical inventory logs to reflect the change. Compliance officers note that failure to demand verifiable medical documentation prior to a transaction will leave pharmacies liable under regional drug enforcement protocols. Cough Syrup Deaths: Telangana Issues Public Alert for 2 More Cough Syrups, Says 'Relife and Respifresh Found Adulterated With Toxic DEG'.

Background and Public Consultation Phase

This legislative update follows a structured review process by central health administrators. The initial draft rules proposing the deletion of the syrup exemption were published on December 30, 2025, triggering an open window for public feedback, professional critiques, and logistical suggestions from healthcare stakeholders. According to the Health Ministry, all objections and suggestions received during the mandatory consultation period were thoroughly reviewed before the final text of the amendment was finalized and published. The regulatory focus on liquid syrups stems from persistent efforts by central agencies to check the bulk diversion of codeine-based cough mixtures and prevent unmonitored pediatric self-medication.

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