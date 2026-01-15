New Delhi, January 15: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the recent searches at the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its co-founder, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata. Observing that the petitions raise serious questions of alleged interference by state agencies in a central investigation, a Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vipul Pancholi issued notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, Kolkata Police Commissioner and others on the ED’s pleas alleging obstruction during the search operations conducted last week.

The Justice Mishra-led Bench granted two weeks to the respondents to file their counter-affidavits, listing the matter for further hearing on February 3. In its interim order, the apex court also directed preservation of CCTV footage and other storage devices containing recordings of the searched premises as well as the surrounding areas till the next date of hearing. It observed that, prima facie, the petitions raise serious issues relating to investigations carried out by the ED and alleged interference by the state government. 'They Are Trying to Come to Power in West Bengal as They Did in Maharashtra and Haryana': CM Mamata Banerjee After ED Raids I-PAC Office In Kolkata.

Stressing the need for adherence to the rule of law, the Supreme Court observed that if such issues are allowed to remain undecided, it could lead to a situation of “lawlessness” in one or more states. Seeking urgent judicial intervention, the ED has claimed that its officials faced resistance and were prevented from carrying out their duties in accordance with the law during the simultaneous search operations at I-PAC’s office and Pratik Jain’s residence. ED Raids I-PAC Offices in Kolkata in Coal Smuggling Probe, Sparks Political Row Ahead of West Bengal Elections 2026.

The Central anti-money laundering agency has further alleged that interference by West Bengal authorities compromised the integrity of its investigation. In a fresh application, the ED has also sought action against senior West Bengal Police officials, including the DGP, alleging that they acted in concert with CM Mamta Banerjee to obstruct the probe and facilitate the alleged removal of evidence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).