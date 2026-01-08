Kolkata, January 8, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out coordinated raids at the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and the residence of its chief Pratik Jain, triggering a major political confrontation in West Bengal. The searches are linked to a money laundering probe in the long-running coal smuggling case.

ED Conducts Simultaneous Searches in Salt Lake and Central Kolkata

According to official sources, ED teams accompanied by central security forces arrived early morning at I-PAC's headquarters in Salt Lake Sector V and Jain's Loudon Street residence in central Kolkata. The premises of a businessman in the Posta area were also reportedly searched as part of the operation.

Investigators said the action is connected to a 2021 coal smuggling case, with fresh financial leads prompting renewed searches after a period of relative inactivity.

Mamata Banerjee Makes Surprise Appearance During Raid

The situation escalated dramatically when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at Pratik Jain's residence while ED officials were still conducting the search. In an unusual move, the Chief Minister entered the building and later emerged holding a green folder.

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee accused the Union Home Ministry of misusing central agencies to target her party. She alleged that the raids were aimed at accessing internal documents and election strategies of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, calling the action “unconstitutional” and an attack on democracy.

BJP Defends ED Action, Accuses CM of Obstruction

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly defended the ED’s move, stating that the agency was carrying out its legal duty to probe financial irregularities. BJP leaders alleged that the Chief Minister’s presence at the raid site was an attempt to intimidate federal officers and interfere with an ongoing investigation.

Why the Coal Smuggling Case Matters

The case involves alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal from mines operated by Eastern Coalfields Limited in the Kunustoria and Kajora areas. Over the past few years, several high-profile figures have been questioned, including TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Searches Continue, Political Temperature Soars

As of Thursday afternoon, ED officials were still present at the I-PAC office, focusing on digital devices and financial records. With West Bengal heading into the 2026 Assembly elections, the raids have intensified the already charged political atmosphere, setting the stage for a fresh showdown between the Centre and the state government.

