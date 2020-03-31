COVID-19 Doctor Sudhir Dehariya Back Home After 5 Days, Drinks Tea at Doorstep, Returns to Work; MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is All Praise

Bhopal CHMO outside his residence | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj)

Bhopal, March 31: Chief Medical Health Officer of Bhopal, Dr Sudhir Dehariya, drew applause from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for exhibiting unprecedented determination towards fulfilling his duty. With the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Dr Dehariya was not able to return home for five days. When he was finally back on Monday, his stay lasted for only few minutes as he headed back to work after taking extra pair of clothes. Check all the latest updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The doctor not only refrained from taking a longer break, but also adhered to strict health safety norms during his meeting with the family. His kin remained at a safe distance throughout their interaction. Dr Dehariya also had his cup of tea at the doorsteps while his wife and children waived spoke to him from a distance. Coronavirus in India Live Tracker.

The Madhya Pradesh CM took to Twitter to appreciate the Bhopal CHMO for his efforts in combating COVID-19. Shivraj said the nation owes gratitude to medical personnel like Dr Dehariya who are at the frontline of combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

See Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Post

मिलिये डॉ. सुधीर डेहरिया से, जो भोपाल जिले के CMHO हैं। सोमवार को वो पाँच दिन बाद घर पहुंचे, घर के बाहर बैठ कर चाय पी, घर वालों का हाल चाल लिया और बाहर से ही अस्पताल वापस हो गए। डॉक्टर डेहरिया और इन जैसे हज़ारों-लाखों #CoronaWarriors को मेरा शत-शत नमन। हमें आप पर गर्व है। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zAeOy5BavE — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 31, 2020

Dr Dehariya, according to reports, has shifted to an accomodation in the Smart City - away from his family - as it is closer to the medical facilities which are treating symptomatic cases of coronavirus. He returned to his home on Monday to take extra pair of clothes, media reports said.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus, along with 3 deaths. Nationwide, the COVID-19 disease has infected 1,251 persons so far -- out of whom 43 have succumbed to death and 101 have recovered.