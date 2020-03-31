Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has seized 12,000 fake N95 masks; further investigation underway. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.
US Coronavirus death toll passes 3,000: Johns Hopkins University.
World Bank warns China growth could screech to a halt.
People flock to Kranti Singh Nanapatil Mandi in Dadar, to purchase fruits and vegetables amid #CoronavirusLockdown.
Delhi: People continue to board buses in the Nizammudin area, to be taken to different hospitals for a checkup. A religious gathering was held in Markaz, that violated lockdown conditions and several #COVID19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering.
Mumbai, March 31: The death toll in India has increased to 40 and the number of active cases stands at 1,110 in India. The Health Ministry on Monday clarified that India is still in the local transmission stage and has not reached the community transmission phase.
With dwindling revenues following the ongoing lockdown in the state, the Telangana government on Monday decided to implement pay cut for government employees, including All India Services Officers and pensioners.
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an order on Monday for residents to stay at home or face a $5,000 fine and jail time. It is one of the more extreme measures taken by local governments to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The Delhi government on Monday promoted all students up to class eight without conducting any exams. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while addressing a press conference, said that from nursery to eighth had been promoted to next class. The decision was taken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government due to the lockdown imposed by the Centre to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
According to an ANI tweet, United States is renewing four nuclear restrictions on Iran for an additional 60 days."We’ll closely monitor developments in Iran’s nuclear program and can adjust these restrictions at any time. As President Trump said Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, said Morgan Ortagus, US State Dept Spox".
