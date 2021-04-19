Chennai, April 19: In view of the rising Covid cases, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced closure of the city's beaches and parks for public from Tuesday.

Malls, commercial establishments, tea shops, restaurants, vegetable markets, retail shops and provisional shops will remain opened till 9 pm and only 50 per cent customers will be allowed at a time, the civic body said i a statement.

Besides, the GCC will also ensure that people wear face masks and maintain social distancing. Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Guidelines: Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiuvallur District Beaches To Stay Shut on Weekends, Religious Places Can Be Kept Open Till 10 PM.

Several restaurants found overcrowded were also shut in the city.

A senior GCC official told IANS: "Heavy fines are being levied on restaurants who had not adhered to the Covid protocols and allowed overcrowding.

We are collecting fines to the tune of Rs 10 lakh per day in enforcing these measures. More than the fines, we are vigilant enough that everybody maintains the Covid protocols and doesn't violate them for their own safety."

