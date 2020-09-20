Bengaluru, September 19: With 10,815 patients discharged, recoveries were more than 8,364 new Covid cases, while 114 succumbed to the virus across Karnataka on Saturday. "Of the 5,11,346 positive cases till date, 98,564 are active, as 4,04,841 were discharged after treatment since March 8, when the pandemic broke, while the death toll rose to 7,922 across the southern state," said health bulletin. India Tops List of Countries With Most COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in Last 2 Weeks; US, Brazil Stand 2nd and 3rd.

In Bengaluru Urban, recoveries were also more as 4,180 got discharged than 3,733 fresh cases registered, while 33 died of the infection during the day.

"Of the 1,91,438 positive cases across the city so far, 41,434 are active after 1,47,378 were discharged, while death toll rose to 2,625 till date," said the bulletin.

Of the 822 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 255 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by Dharwad 91, Ballari 70 and Hassan 62.

Among the districts which reported higher number of cases, Mysuru had 626, followed by Dakshina Kannada 432, Gadag 391 and Ballari 310.

Of the discharged patients in the districts, Mysuru reported 1,018, Hassan 599, Mandya 412, Uttara Kannada 407, Dakshina Kannada 404 and Kalaburagi 352.

