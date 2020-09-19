New Delhi, September 19: India, with over 5.3 million (53 lakh) total coronavirus cases, is expected to emerge as the worst-hit country by next month. The latest data from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) shows that India's spike in COVID-19 cases has been sharper than the United States and Brazil over the past two weeks. COVID-19 Second Wave: UK 'Facing Perfect Storm' After Easing Curbs, Claims Top Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson.

Even as the country's cumulative tally is behind the United States, India has recorded more than double the cases registered in the US over the past 14 days. The numbers shared by JHU show the COVID-19 count rising in India by over 1.1 million in the past fortnight.

On the contrary, the US recorded a spike of over 478,000 cases and Brazil registered around 372,000 infections in the same period. Not only in terms of cases, but India is emerging as the most brutally affected also on the parameter of deaths.

In the last fortnight period, India recorded 13,746 deaths, according to JHU. The US and Brazil, in the same period, reported 10,032 and 9,590 deaths, respectively.

List of 20 Countries With Sharpest COVID-19 Spike in Last 2 Weeks

Country New Cases in Last 2 Weeks Death Count in Last 2 Weeks India 1,100,866 13,746 US 478,963 10,032 Brazil 372,183 9,590 Argentina 141,852 2,917 Spain 141,051 1,077 France 115,625 510 Columbia 92,015 2,509 Peru 73,250 1,592 Russia 69,824 1,421 Mexico 59,545 5,477

India, a nation of 1.3 billion, has recently recorded a rise in COVID-19 curve in Mumbai, Delhi and other major cities after the restrictions were relaxed to restart the economy. Despite the numbers steadily rising, experts are reluctant to call for another phase of total lockdown. Not only has the country been battered by the pandemic, but the economic cost has led to the worst slide in GDP, with a negative growth of 23.9 percent being recorded in the last quarter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2020 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).