New Delhi, April 18: In wake of spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to increase the number of beds in the central government hospitals in Delhi to 7,000 from the present 1,800. He also urged PM Modi to ensure urgent supply oxygen cylinders amid its shortage. COVID-19 Surge in Delhi: 'We Will Add 6,000 High-Flow Oxygen Beds in Next 2-3 Days', Says Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister wrote that the national capital is facing a shortage of oxygen cylinders and mostly all the beds in ICU have been occupied amid the rise the COVID-19 cases. Kejriwal said that the DRDO is arranging for 500 ICU beds in Delhi, and appealed to increase the number of these beds to 1,000. COVID-19 Surge in India: 10 States Report 86% Deaths; Maharashtra and Delhi Top The List.

Read CM Arvind Krjriwal's Letter to PM Narendra Modi Here:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about prevailing #COVID19 situation in the national capital He appealed to PM regarding urgent supply of oxygen & reservation of 7,000 beds out of central govt's 10,000 beds for COVID-infected patients pic.twitter.com/wagPVKyjBD — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

"We will add over 6,000 high-flow oxygen beds will in next 2-3 days at Yamuna Sports Complex. Commonwealth Games Village and some schools too will be turned into COVID centres and the COVID facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will be reopened," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on earlier today.

Delhi reported the highest single day rise in COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The national capital logged in 24,375 new coronavirus cases an 167 deaths yesterday, taking the total active cases to 69,799. As per the Delhi government's COVID-19 bulletin, the city has a positivity rate of 24.56 per cent as of Saturday.

