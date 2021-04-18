'We Will Add 6,000 High-Flow Oxygen Beds in Next 2-3 Days', Says Arvind Kejriwal amid COVID-19 Surge in Delhi:

We will add over 6,000 high-flow oxygen beds will in next 2-3 days at Yamuna Sports Complex. Commonwealth Games Village and some schools too will be turned into COVID centres and the COVID facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will be reopened: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/Q8RmE2GvOG — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

