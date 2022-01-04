Panaji, January 4: The third Covid wave began in Goa from December 28, a top state health department official said on Tuesday, adding that the positivity rate in the state had reached 13 per cent. Director of the state Health Services Dr Ira Almeida also said that the Health Department was in the process of ramping up infrastructure required for Covid testing as well as hospitalisation.

"We have designated the start of the third (Covid) wave as of December 28. There was a sustained rise in the previous week and there was a doubling of cases in the 24-hour prior to December 28," Almeida said. On Tuesday, the state conducted 4,261 tests out of which 592 cases turned positive. Omicron Spread: COVID-19 Infection Rate in Goa Has Risen From 1.8% to 3.5%, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

"We are trying desperately to increase testing by testing everyone who comes to our district and sub district hospitals for whatever reason," Almeida said, adding that the district administration and health department officials were carrying out contact tracing of all patients who have tested positive.

"You will see the rise in the number of swabs increasing in the coming days. If the positivity rate continues like this the rapid antigen test will be increased, she said. The top Health department official also said that district hospitals in Goa had started Covid casualty centres. "If the symptoms are mild, patients are sent home for home isolation," she said.

