Mumbai, May 6: Mumbai will get at least seven more drive-in vaccination centres within 24 hours. The decision was taken to reduce long queues outside vaccination centres for receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs. The order was issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to officials to set up the centres in the seven administrative regions of Mumbai. Anand Mahindra Lauds BMC, Shares Video of Mumbai’s First Drive-In Vaccination Centre in Dadar.

Those above 60 years can get vaccinated at these drive-vaccination centres after booking an appointment. The decision to add more drive-in vaccination centres was taken after Singh’s meeting with Aaditya Thackeray. After the meeting, Thackeray tweeted, “ With regards to the crowding at some of the Vaccination centres and the opening up of more “drive in” vaccination centres across the city, @mybmc Commissioner Chahal ji and I had a discussion this morning and new guidelines would be released soon.” Drive-in Vaccination Centre in Mumbai Started by BMC For Elderly & Specially Abled For Second Dose of Covishield Vaccine.

Tweet By Aaditya Thackeray:

With regards to the crowding at some of the Vaccination centres and the opening up of more “drive in” vaccination centres across the city, @mybmc Commissioner Chahal ji and I had a discussion this morning and new guidelines would be released soon. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 6, 2021

According to a reports, these drive-in vaccination centres will be set up in open grounds like Andheri Sports Club ground, Cooperage ground, Shivaji Stadium, Oval Maidan, Brabourne stadium. A temporary shelter will be provided to accommodate vaccination staff.

The first drive-in vaccination centre was opened in Mumbai’s Dadar earlier this week. This vaccination has been located at Dadar West, at the Kohinoor Parking lot. The vaccination centre has seven rooms and those above 45 years of age who are eligible for their second dose of Covishield, will be vaccinated here. As per the BMC, over 25 lakh people in Mumbai have received coronavirus vaccine shots, including 5,40,000 who have received both doses, till Wednesday evening.

