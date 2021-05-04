Drive-in Vaccination For The Elderly & Specially-Abled by BMC

A new vaccination centre by

.@mybmcWardGN at Kohinoor Parking Lot, JK Sawant Marg, Dadar(W), vaccinating senior citizens & specially-abled Mumbaikars driving in for their 2nd dose of #Covishield #MyBMCVaccinationUpdate https://t.co/WODT42tt6U pic.twitter.com/ExtXJx5zKR

