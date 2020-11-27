Ahemdabad, November 27: The third phase trials for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin began in Gujarat on Friday. The trials are being conducted at the Sola Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad. The Sola civil hospital in Ahmedabad is one among the 130 centres across India where the third phase of clinical trials of Covaxin would be conducted, H G Koshia, Commissioner, Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) said. Covaxin: Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Vaccine into Phase-3 Trials.

"Volunteers who've been vaccinated have yet not complained of any health issues/symptoms. More will be vaccinated today," told Dr Praul Bhatt, Medical Superintendent of the Sola Civil Hospital told news agency ANI. A dose of 0.5 ml would be given on day 0 and on day 28 to the volunteers as a part of the trial application. The phase-three randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multi-centre trial would cover around 28,500 subjects aged 18 years and above. Coronavirus Vaccine Covaxin Will Be at Least 60% Effective, Higher Than Criteria Set by WHO: Bharat Biotech.

'Covaxin' is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The results from its earlier two phases has been mostly successful. The Hyderabad-based firm, while applying for phase-three trial, had stated that the vaccine was well-tolerated in all dose groups and no serious adverse events have been reported. The phase- 3 trial has already begun in certain site.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).