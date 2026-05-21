Crocodile Attack in Gonda: Man Dragged Into Saryu River by Crocodile During Mother-in-Law’s Funeral Rites in Uttar Pradesh

A 30-year-old man was attacked and dragged into the Saryu River by a crocodile while bathing on its banks in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, May 20. The man, identified as Deepak Sharma from Greater Noida, remains missing as search operations continue in Gonda district.

According to officials and eyewitnesses, Sharma had travelled to Umri village following the death of his mother-in-law, Urmila Devi. After helping family members prepare a funeral pyre near the riverbank, he entered the river to bathe when the attack occurred. Crocodile Attack in Gonda: UP Boy Bathing Buffaloes in Ghaghra River Taken by Crocodile, Chilling Video Goes Viral.

Crocodile Attack Took Place Within Seconds

Witnesses said a crocodile suddenly emerged from the water, clamped its jaws around Sharma’s head and dragged him into the river within moments.

Eyewitness Rajesh Shukla told reporters that several people present at the funeral had warned Sharma not to enter the river, but he ignored the advice. The incident triggered panic among those gathered at the riverbank, with onlookers shouting for help as the animal disappeared into the water with the victim. Crocodile Attack in Maharashtra: Chhattisgarh Man Fishing With Friends Attacked and Killed by Crocodile at Indravati River in Gadchiroli, His Body Retrieved After 3 Hours.

Following the attack, villagers and local boatmen began searching the river in an attempt to locate Sharma. However, despite efforts that continued until late evening, there was no trace of him.

Local police and district administration officials reached the spot shortly after the incident. Teams from the revenue department also participated in the search operation. Officials said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been called from Lucknow to intensify the rescue and recovery efforts.

Authorities said the search operation will continue along the river stretch as officials await the arrival of the SDRF team. The incident has raised concerns among local residents about crocodile movement in the river area, especially near commonly used bathing spots and riverbanks where funeral rituals are often conducted. As of Thursday, Sharma’s body had not yet been recovered.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).