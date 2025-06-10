Mumbai, June 10: In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a 22-year-old man who went fishing with his friends was allegedly attacked and killed by a crocodile in Gadchiroli. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, June 7, at around 2 PM when the deceased, identified as Samit Ambala, was fishing with his friend at the Indravati River in Sirocha taluka near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.

After the incident, it was learnt that Ambala was a resident of Attukpalli in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. According to a report in Lokmat Times, Samit Ambala had gone to the river shore to fish and was attacked by a crocodile when he tried to throw a net into the river. The crocodile seized Ambala's right leg and pulled him into the water after striking him. Maharashtra: Teen Stuck in Crocodile Den For Five Days in Kolhapur Found Unconscious, Admitted to Hospital.

Ambala's friends shouted for help during the crocodile attack and even began rescue efforts. However, it was too late as the crocodile had taken Ambala into the shallow water. Meanwhile, a large crowd of villagers gathered at the location and began searching for Ambala. After three hours, the villagers managed to retrieve Ambala's body from the river.

It is reported that Ambala suffered a fracture on his right leg in the crocodile attack. However, he could not be saved in time and was killed by the crocodile. In a separate incident, a 65-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, June 9, in the buffer zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR). Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills Mother for Not Waking Up to Cook Meal for Him in Dhule.

The victim was identified as Jaydev Karankar. Officials said that Karankar had ventured into the forest to collect mangoes on Sunday afternoon, June 8, but did not return home.

