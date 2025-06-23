A shocking incident from Sanauli village in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced online, where a 13-year-old boy was dragged into the Ghaghra River by a crocodile while he was bathing a buffalo. The horrifying attack, caught on camera, shows the reptile pulling the boy underwater as onlookers scream in terror. In the viral video, only the crocodile and the boy’s head are briefly visible before the child disappears. The incident occurred on Sunday, June 22, and a rescue operation has been underway since. Crocodile Attack Caught on Camera: Agra Youth Miraculously Survives After Being Attacked by Crocodile in Chambal River, Video Surfaces.

Crocodile Attack in UP Caught on Camera

In #Gonda, #UttarPradesh, a crocodile ate a young man while bathing a buffalo A 13-year-old boy became a victim of a crocodile in the Ghaghra river in Sanauli village of Umri Begumganj pic.twitter.com/ET2VcJ0PZb — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 22, 2025

Crocodile Attacks 13-Year-Old Boy in Gonda River

उत्तर प्रदेश – जिला गोंडा में घाघरा नदी किनारे भैंस नहलाने गए 13 वर्षीय राजा बाबू उर्फ नान यादव को मगरमच्छ खींचकर ले गया। एक Video में मगरमच्छ और बच्चे का सिर मामूली दिखता है। फिर दोनों लापता हो जाते हैं। कल से तलाश जारी है। pic.twitter.com/Bqi3RzXAJo — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 23, 2025

