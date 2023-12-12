New Delhi, December 12: An exclusive nationwide survey conducted by CVoter soon after the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 as valid reveals that a big majority of the respondents have welcomed the verdict. Overall, seven out of every 10 respondents have stated that they agree with the SC verdict. Not surprisingly, while four-fifth of NDA supporters agree with the verdict, a lower 61 per cent of Opposition supporters share the view.

The divergence is seen on other issues too. While three-fourth of NDA supporters feel the current regime is treating the people of Jammu & Kashmir well, a shade less than half of Opposition supporters share the same view. While Indians overall have supported the abrogation and the verdict, people living in the Kashmir Valley disagree. For instance, about 51 per cent respondents living in the Kashmir Valley say that they do not agree with the Supreme Court verdict. Similarly, about 52 per cent of the people in the Valley say the current regime is not treating them well. 'Verdict on Abrogation of Article 370 Is Historic': PM Narendra Modi Hails Supreme Court's Judgment on Jammu and Kashmir

Besides, close to two-third are opposed to the idea of Indians from other states buying property and settling down in J&K, while more than 77 per cent in rest of India feel the other way round. Since 1952, Article 370 and Article 35 were operational in Jammu & Kashmir, giving the state a unique and special identity along with substantive powers to choose which laws passed by the Indian Parliament would be implemented in the state. Article 370 Verdict: Supreme Court Upholds Carving Out Union Territory of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir

On August 5, 2019, soon after winning a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha elections, the current regime passed a Bill in both the Houses of the Parliament abrogating Article 370. More than 20 petitions challenging the decision were filed in the Supreme Court, which clubbed them together. On Monday, a five-judge bench passed a unanimous verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370.

