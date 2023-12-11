The Supreme Court has upheld the reorganisation of Ladakh as a Union Territory, confirming the validity of the decision to carve it out of Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Justice of India (CJI) confirmed the validity of this decision, emphasising that the court endorses the creation of Ladakh as a separate Union Territory. Article 370 Verdict: Supreme Court Upholds Abrogation of Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir in Unanimous Decision.

Supreme Court Upholds Ladakh's Union Territory Status

We uphold validity of decision to carve Union Territory of Ladakh out of Jammu and Kashmir, says CJI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2023

Supreme Court upholds reorganisation of Ladakh as Union Territory pic.twitter.com/8FLSHS5kVa — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

