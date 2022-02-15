Noida, February 15: In yet another incident of fraud, a retired senior officer with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was duped of Rs. 3 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The complainant, identified as Rabindra Pandey, a resident of Greater Noida, had visited a branch of SBI in December in regards to unknown credit card deductions. Where he was told to file a complaint online and post the matter on Twitter.

As per the report published in the TOI, the complainant, in his complaint, said that he posted the complaint on Twitter and after one hour a person called him up and said he is from the SBI credit card department. He asked to download the QuickSupport app and open the profile and click on the credit card option. Online Fraud In Pune: Senior Citizen Duped Of Over Rs 60 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters; One Arrested.

After following the procedure, the victim received two messages of amount transactions for Rs 99,999 and one for Rs 97,000. The incident took place on December 14. The complainant approached Beta 2 police station on February 7 to register a complaint.

