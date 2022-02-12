Pune, February 12: In an incident of online fraud, a senior citizen was duped for over Rs 60 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Maharashtra’s Pune district. A complaint was registered in the matter by the victim. The police arrested a woman on Friday in connection with the fraud. The arrested accused has been identified as 28-year-old Deepali Kailas Shinde. Online Fraud in Pune: Woman Duped of Rs 62 Lakh by Man on Matrimonial Site Who Posed As Civil Engineer From UK.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the complainant saw an advertisement of one ‘Minakshi Friendship Club’ published in a newspaper. The man then contacted the number mentioned in the advertisement. The accused told the victim that he could earn money by establishing physical relationships with rich and high-profile women through the club and asked him to pay some money as “security fee”.

The woman told the complainant that the club would arrange his meeting with the women. As per the report, the senior citizen initially transferred Rs two lakh. The fraudster then demanded more money for various purposes. In total, the victim transferred Rs 60.02 lakh. Upon realizing that he was being duped, the victim approached the police. Online Fraud In Pune: 42-Year-Old Woman Duped Of Rs 8.7 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating Customer Service Agent Of Bank.

On the basis of the complaint by the senior citizen, an FIR was registered against the accused. The woman was taken into custody. She was arrested from Wanavdi. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2022 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).