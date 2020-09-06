New Delhi, September 6: Senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda tested positive for COVID-19, said a statement issued on his official social media handle. The 42-year-old had addressed a gathering in Baroda constituency in Haryana on Friday. He is reportedly the fourth politician to contract the virus following the political gathering. Shivaram Hebbar, Karnataka Labour Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

“I have been tested positive for COVID-19. The doctors are conducting more tests. With your blessings, I will recover soon,” Hooda posted on Twitter. The Congress MP asked all those came in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and undergo a test for coronavirus at the earliest.

See Deepender Hooda's Tweet

मेरी कोरोना #COVID19 रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। चिकित्सकों के निर्देश अनुसार बाक़ी के टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं। आप सभी की दुआ से शीघ्र ही ठीक होकर आप सबके बीच वापस लौटूंगा। जो लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं आइसोलेट हों अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) September 6, 2020

Hooda, one of the senior leaders of the Congress, is a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Rohtak. Earlier this year, he was nominated by the party to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana.

Other top politicians of Haryana including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have also tested positive for coronavirus. The CM was infected with the lethal disease on August 24, ahead of the Assembly session that was called in the state.

Haryana is one of the moderately affected states in India by the coronavirus pandemic. The northern Indian province has reported 74,247 COVID-19 cases so far, including 781 deaths.

