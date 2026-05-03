Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Directs Officials to Expedite Citizen Grievance Handling

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed government officials to ensure prompt and time-bound resolution of public grievances, reinforcing the administration’s focus on responsive governance and accountability. The directive came after the Chief Minister personally interacted with residents during a public hearing, where a wide range of civic issues were raised.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister instructed officials from various departments to take immediate action on complaints and ensure that each case is resolved within a defined timeframe. The emphasis was placed on swift follow-up and accountability, with authorities expected to track and address grievances without delay. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends 'Prana Pratishtha' Ceremony at City's Ram Temple Gaushala.

Officials were also asked to treat public complaints with urgency and sensitivity, ensuring that residents receive timely relief and are kept informed about progress on their issues.

Direct Public Engagement Through Jan Sunwai

The directions were issued during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public hearing), where residents had the opportunity to present their concerns directly to the Chief Minister. Issues raised ranged from civic infrastructure and water supply to welfare services and local development needs. 'Abusing Constitutional Institutions': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Kejriwal's Refusal to Appear in Excise Policy Case.

Such interactions, the Chief Minister noted, are intended to serve as an effective mechanism for understanding ground-level challenges and improving service delivery. She emphasised that public hearings should lead to tangible outcomes rather than remain procedural exercises.

Focus on Accountability and Citizen-Centric Governance

Reiterating the government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance, the Chief Minister highlighted that timely grievance redressal is critical to building public trust. She warned against delays or negligence, making it clear that inaction on complaints would not be tolerated.

Officials were instructed to ensure proper documentation of complaints, coordinate across departments, and follow through until issues are resolved. The approach aims to strengthen administrative accountability and improve overall service efficiency.

Background: Ongoing Efforts to Improve Public Services

The directive is part of a broader push by the Delhi government to enhance grievance redressal systems and civic service delivery. In recent months, measures such as regular public hearings, grievance camps, and digital tracking mechanisms have been introduced to streamline complaint resolution and reduce delays.

These initiatives reflect an ongoing effort to make governance more accessible and transparent, with a focus on addressing everyday concerns of residents in a structured and time-bound manner.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Pioneer), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).