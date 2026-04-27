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Agency News Agency News India News | "Abusing Constitutional Institutions:" Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Kejriwal's Refusal to Appear in Excise Policy Case Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. After AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal refused to appear before the High Court in the Delhi excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said he is "abusing constitutional institutions."

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): After AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal refused to appear before the High Court in the Delhi excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said he is "abusing constitutional institutions."

"Constantly questioning the justice system and abusing constitutional institutions is his work culture, and this has become his mentality... The accusations and questions you have raised against a judge--does that befit you? A criminal involved in a liquor scam, with such a massive chargesheet against him. He raises his voice at the Justice Forum..., and with that mindset, demands that the judge be replaced, the court be changed... By creating this ruckus, he wants to show that he is innocent...," CM Gupta told reporters on Monday.

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The development comes after the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea seeking the recusal of Justice Sharma. In its ruling, the Court held that the allegations did not meet the legal threshold of a reasonable apprehension of bias and were based on conjecture rather than evidence.

In a video, Kejriwal said, "The first reason is that the government, with the ideology of the RSS, which put me in jail by making false allegations, the lady judge herself has admitted that she has frequently visited the stages of Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, an organisation linked to that ideology. The Aam Aadmi Party and I are staunch opponents of that ideology. In such a situation, can I get justice before her?"

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"The second reason is Conflict of Interest. In the court, the central government's CBI is against me, and both children of Justice Swarnkanta ji work for the central government. Both her children are on the panel of lawyers for the central government. Opposing us in court is the Solicitor General, Shri Tushar Mehta ji. Tushar Mehta ji gives cases to both children. How many cases they will get, which cases they will get, this is decided by Tushar Mehta ji," he said.

He said he will neither appear in person nor be represented by a lawyer in the court of Justice Swarana Kanta in the Delhi excise policy case, stating that his request for the judge to recuse was declined. "I too started with dialogue. With full sincerity and humility, I presented my point before Justice Swarnkanta ji. I entreated her to recuse herself from this case. I urged that my case be heard by any other judge of the High Court. But she rejected my request. She decided that she would not separate herself from this matter and would hear this case herself. I humbly disagree with this decision given by her. After this entire sequence of events, my apprehension has deepened whether I will get justice before her," he further said.

The High Court, however, rejected these arguments, holding that no direct connection had been established between these factors and the case at hand. It clarified that judges' family members are free to pursue their professional careers and that such circumstances alone cannot justify recusal.

The Court also dismissed reliance on participation in public or professional events as grounds for alleging bias, noting that no political statements had been attributed to the judge.

The case relates to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, in which the CBI has challenged the discharge of Kejriwal and other accused persons. With the recusal plea dismissed and Kejriwal indicating his non-participation, the High Court is expected to proceed with the matter in accordance with law. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)