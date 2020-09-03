New Delhi, September 3: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be operational from September 7, after a five-month shutdown due to coronavirus outbreak. Commenting on the resumption of Metro services, Satyendar Jain said that protocols are being formulated. "Dry run is also being done so that it can be ensured that social distancing is maintained, people wear a mask and clean their hands - that they follow a COVID appropriate behaviour, said Delhi Health Minister.

DMRC chief Mangu Singh on Wednesday informed the Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre will be operational from September 7 and services on Airport Express Line will resume from September 12. Delhi Metro Trains: Know Dates & Timings For Resumption of Services on Yellow Line, Red Line, Blue Line, Pink Line, Violet Line And Gurugram Rapid Metro.

Dry run is done to ensure that social distancing is maintained, says Delhi Health Minister:

Protocols are being formulated. Dry run is also being done so that it can be ensured that social distancing is maintained, people wear mask and clean their hands - that they follow a COVID appropriate behaviour: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on resumption of metro services pic.twitter.com/VXk0XWy59o — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

The Centre has issued S.O.P's for metro services. Only asymptomatic patients will be allowed on the metro. There will also be separate gates for entry and exit. Stations within the containment zones will remain shut. Metros will work in two shifts. Cashless transactions are being encouraged. Delhi Metro services will operate in two shifts -- 7-11 am and 4-8 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).