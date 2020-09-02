New Delhi, September 2: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC on Wednesday released details about the resumption of metro train services in the national capital. Under its Unlock 4 guidelines, the Centre has allowed resumption of metro train services in a phased manner from September 7. DMRC chief Mangu Singh said the resumption of metro train services on Yellow line, Red line, Blue line, Pink line, Violet line and the Gurugram Rapid Metro in three phases. Delhi Metro New Guidelines: Tokens or Cash Transactions For Tickets Not Allowed, Face Masks And Smart Card Mandatory.

In phase 1, DMRC will resume metro train services on Yellow line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre from September 7. The Gurugram Rapid Metro, which provides an interchange with the Delhi Metro's Yellow line at Sikandarpur station, will resume on the same day. In phase 2, on September 9, services will re-start on Blue line and Pink line. In phase 3, on September 10, services will resume on Red line, Green line and Violet line. Metro Train Resumption: Hardeep Singh Puri Issues SOP For Metro Operations, Here Are Important Guidelines For Passengers.

Delhi Metro Trains: Know Dates & Timings For Resumption of Services

The graded resumption of metro services would be done linewise with specific timings in three stages as follows. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/8QgvgTCZCj — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 2, 2020

All metro trains in Delhi will run between 7 am and 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm. Only selected gates at the metro stations will be open for entry. A separate gate will be marked for exit only. Metro stations in containment zones will remain shut. DMRC won't accept tokens and cash transactions involving commuters. Metro services in Delhi had been suspended since March 22 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Earlier today, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for metro train operations amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country. According to the SOP, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel by metro trains and wearing a face mask will be mandatory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).