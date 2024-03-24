Mumbai, March 23: On Saturday, March 23, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that all access to the party office was stopped by the Union government. Bharadwaj also said that the Central government closed all access to the AAP head office at ITO. "We will approach EC," he said in a post on X. On the other hand, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, read her husband's message to the public from the jail.

In his message, the jailed Delhi CM said he would come out soon and keep his promise. Kejriwal also asked AAP workers to not hate BJP members because of his arrest. "They are our brothers," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a modern hospital built with India's assistance in Bhutan's capital Thimphu. PM Modi was joined by his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay during the inauguration of Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu. Priyanka Chaturvedi Hits Back at Thakur College Over Their Press Note Alleging 'Manipulated Video', Says 'Tough Luck, You'll Are Messing Around With the Wrong Person'.

EAM S Jaishankar on Saturday said that it is "unfortunate" to deal with a neighbour like Pakistan that blatantly uses terrorism as an instrument of statecraft. Speaking at the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) of the National University of Singapore (NUS), EAM Jaishankar said that "every country wants a stable neighbourhood, it's logical". Ahead of the festival of Holi on March 25, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that Delhi Metro Services will start at 2:30 pm on Monday, March 25.

The Kerala Government approached the Supreme Court with a petition against the President for delay in clearing the bills cleared by the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The petition was filed by CPI-M legislator and former state Minister T. P. Ramakrishnan. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Siachen area on March 24 to celebrate Holi with the armed forces. Looking forward to celebrate Holi with the Armed Forces personnel deployed there," Singh said in his post on X. Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says Gunmen Who Raided Crocus City Hall Tried To Escape to Ukraine, Kyiv Denies Involvement (Watch Video).

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday spoke about the shooting incident shooting that happened at a concert in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow and said they would punish all involved in the incident. He also declared March 24 as a day of national mourning. Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling his promise to visit Bhutan despite a hectic schedule. Tobgay said this must be the "Modi Ki Guarantee". India summoned a senior diplomat from the German Embassy and lodged a strong protest over comments on the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

