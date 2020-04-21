Delhi Police Constable, Who Contracted Coronavirus, Alleges Lack of Facilities at Hospital in Video; DCP Assures Help

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 21: A constable of the Delhi police, who contracted coronavirus, has alleged lack of facilities and medical care where he is being treated. The constable made a video from Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan in Delhi where he has been quarantined and said facilities are not adequate for patients there. After the video surfaced, DCP of West Delhi assured that the police department will discuss this with the hospital. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

"For 20 patients, there is just one toilet. If anyone complains about fever or sore throat, the hospital doesn't give medicines. My family members have not been tested for coronavirus. When I ask them, they say we don't have facilities. They ask me to arrange money for testing of my family members," the constable can be heard saying in the video. He sought help and said 20 patients have been kept on one floor and nobody has hand sanitizer. Delhi's 1st COVID-19 Patient Treated With Plasma Therapy Recovers.

Video of Delhi Police Constable:

#WATCH A Delhi Police constable, who had tested positive for coronavirus, complains about lack of facilities & medical care at Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, Delhi, where he has been quarantined. (Source - self made video) pic.twitter.com/VSHhSvWNkf — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

After the video surfaces, West Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police assured help. "We will take care of the well being of our staff and their family. We are following procedures and guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). We will get in touch with hospital administration so more facilities can be provided," the senior cop told news agency ANI. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has so far reported 2081 coronavirus cases. Of them, 431 patients have recovered and 47 died.