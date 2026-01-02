The official logo of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) (Photo Credits: official website)

New Delhi, January 2: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notice announcing revised examination dates for remaining candidates of the Delhi Police Constable 2025 recruitment. Candidates who were earlier unable to get exam centres due to technical and operational constraints during slot selection will now be allowed to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on January 4, 5 and 6, 2026.

According to the SSC notice, admit cards for these candidates will be released 2 to 3 days before their respective exam dates. The hall tickets will be available for download on the official website ssc.gov.in using candidate login credentials.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Constable exam for male candidates was conducted on December 16 and 17, 2025. The commission has already released the answer key, question papers and response sheets for those exams online.

Why Were Delhi Police Constable Exam Dates Revised?

SSC clarified that despite extending the slot selection window, some candidates were not allotted centres based on their preferred city, alternate city, or chosen date due to operational limitations. To ensure fairness, the commission decided to hold a separate exam schedule for affected candidates.

Delhi Police Constable 2025 Recruitment Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,565 Group C vacancies in Delhi Police for both male and female candidates.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC website for admit card updates and further instructions.

