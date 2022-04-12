New Delhi, April 12: A 30-year-old woman fed up with her husband's unemployment and alcoholism allegedly strangled him and stuffed his body in a sack with the help of her 13-year-old son in Mahila Park area of Pitampura. While the woman was arrested on Monday, the boy received counselling and was later sent to a correction home.

The body of the victim(32) was found on Sunday, reported TOI.

During the initial probe, police found out that he used to live with his wife and their two children - a son and a 10-year-old daughter - at a construction site. Uttar Pradesh: 28 Years After Crime, DNA Test Nails Rape Accused in Shahjahanpur

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said when the body was sent for a post-mortem, it was found that the man had injuries. "On inspection, a ligature mark on the neck and some bleeding in the nose were found.

A case of murder was registered and investigation was taken up," she said. 'Rape is Rape, Be It By Man or Husband': Karnataka HC on Marital Rape

The DCP said when a police team started questioning the man's wife, she stated that her husband had gone missing the previous night, i.e., on Saturday, when he left the house around 10pm to visit a local market for buying vegetables.

"The woman told police that the family had been searching for him since then. However, it was noticed that she was repeatedly changing her version. After she was confronted with certain facts, she confessed that she had killed her husband." the officer said.

The woman told police that she had married the man 15 years ago at her native place Mahoba in Madhya Pradesh.

"She said that her husband was unemployed and a habitual drinker, which often led to arguments between them. Tired of his repeated torture, abuses and domestic violence, she decided to kill him. She managed to get sleeping pills from Mahoba.

On Saturday, she mixed 15 of those in his liquor bottle. When r became drowsy, she strangled him. Later, she got her minor son to help her pack the body in a sack and tied it with an iron wire found at the construction site. The following day, she dumped the sack at Mahila Park in Pitampura, carrying it on a bicycle with the help of her son, Rangnani said.

