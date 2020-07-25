New Delhi, July 25: A top personnel of the Delhi Traffic Police died on Saturday after meeting an accident on duty. The deceased, identified as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanket Kaushil, was managing traffic at the Rajokri Flyover when he was hit by a car. Delhi Woman Run Over by Drunk Man at Chilla Village, Shocking Video Captured on CCTV.

Preliminary reports termed his death as a case of "hit and run". The Delhi Police, however, refrained from clarifying in the initial statement released late in the night. It was confirmed that the 55-year-old officer met with an accident that led to his demise.

Update by ANI

ACP Traffic Sanket Kaushil died after he met with an accident while managing traffic at Rajokri flyover. He was taken to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) where he was declared brought dead: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

The ACP was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after being hit by a Tata 407 car. The vehicle owners are expected to be traced by the police using the CCTV footages. A case of accidental death is expected to be registered, with charges of rash and negligent driving also likely to be added against the accused.

"ACP Traffic Sanket Kaushil died after he met with an accident while managing traffic at Rajokri flyover. He was taken to AIIMS where he was declared brought dead," said a statement issued by the Delhi Police.

The number of deaths due to road accident reduced in Delhi during April to June this year, as compared to 2019. The three-month period witnessed 21,344 fatalities due to road mishaps. The number is nearly 5,800 less than the deaths reported in the same period last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).