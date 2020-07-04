New Delhi, July 4: In a shocking incident, a car ran over a woman near Chilla Village in Delhi on Friday. According to police, the accused is a Sub-Inspector, and at the time of the incident, he was under the influence of alcohol. The accused was later arrested by the police. Meanwhile, the injured woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The entire incident was caught on CCTV. Dubai: Indian Woman Dies After She was Run Over by Her Teenager Son.

The video of the incident surfaced on social media on Saturday. In the video, it could be seen that the woman was first knocked down by the over speeding car. After she fell, locals tried to pull the woman away from the car. Some people also attempted to pull the driver out of the vehicle. Delhi Road Accident: Speeding Honda City Rams Into Electric Pole in Vivek Vihar, 2 Killed.

CCTV Footage of the Incident (Viewers Discretion Advised - Graphic Content in The Video):

#WATCH Delhi: A car ran over a woman near Chilla Village in Delhi yesterday. Police say, "The accused is a Sub-Inspector; he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident. He has been arrested. Injured is undergoing treatment at hospital." pic.twitter.com/SfJdGQ7pHa — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

However, instead of taking the woman to a hospital, the accused accelerated the car and ran over her in a bid to flee from the spot. However, witnesses managed to stop the car and informed the police. They took the woman to a hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

