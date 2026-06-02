Delhi Weather Forecast Today, June 2: Light Showers May Bring Respite From Summer Heat

Delhi residents can anticipate a relatively mild start to June, with forecasts for Tuesday, 02 June 2026, indicating light drizzle and a comfortable temperature range. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35°C, while the night low will be a pleasant 25°C. While the overall chance of rain stands at 40%, the intensity is predicted to be light, offering some respite from the usual summer heat.

Today's Forecast for Delhi, Delhi — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 High 35°C Low 25°C Conditions Light drizzle Chance of Rain 40% Max Wind 9 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Delhi — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 03:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 06:00 25°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 09:00 31°C Clear sky 1% 7 km/h 12:00 34°C Light drizzle 13% 7 km/h 15:00 35°C Mainly clear 35% 8 km/h 18:00 33°C Clear sky 28% 9 km/h 21:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with clear skies and cooler temperatures, around 27°C at midnight, gradually dropping to 26°C by 3 AM and reaching a low of 25°C by 6 AM. As the morning progresses, the temperature will climb, hitting 31°C by 9 AM. The real chance of experiencing some precipitation will emerge around noon, with light drizzle anticipated. The hourly outlook shows the rain chance increasing to 13% at 12 PM, peaking at 35% around 3 PM when the mercury reaches its highest at 35°C, before gradually decreasing to 28% by 6 PM. The evening is expected to clear up, with skies becoming clear again by 9 PM and the temperature settling around 32°C, with no chance of rain. Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain, Gusty Winds To Keep Delhi-NCR Cool Till June 4; AQI in Satisfactory Category.

Recent weather reports indicated a yellow alert for Delhi due to warnings of heavy rain across parts of India, with some areas experiencing brief showers and a drop in temperature amidst an ongoing heatwave. However, the forecast for June 2nd suggests a calmer weather pattern for the national capital, with only a possibility of light drizzles. The maximum wind speed is predicted to be around 9 km/h, providing minimal disruption. Weather Forecast Today, June 1, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Residents planning their day for Tuesday, June 2, 2026, should be prepared for a mixed bag. Light cotton clothing will be advisable for the day, with temperatures ranging from a comfortable low of 25°C to a high of 35°C. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is recommended, especially for the afternoon hours when there is a 40% chance of light drizzle. Commuters should stay updated on the Delhi weather update, as even light rain can cause localized traffic disruptions. Staying hydrated will still be important, despite the milder temperatures compared to previous weeks.

This weather update for Delhi, focusing on Tuesday, 02 June 2026, highlights a day of transition. While not anticipating severe weather events, the possibility of light rain means residents should remain aware of the Delhi weather forecast. The moderate temperatures and the intermittent drizzle suggest a break from the intense summer heat, though continued monitoring of the weather forecast Delhi is always prudent for accurate planning and to stay informed about any potential shifts in the weather pattern.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 05:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).