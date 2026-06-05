Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Mainly Clear With High of 37°C and Brief Drizzle

Delhi residents can expect a predominantly clear and warm day on Friday, 05 June 2026, as the city navigates through early summer conditions. The Delhi weather forecast indicates a comfortable but warm temperature settling around 32°C for much of the day, though the 'feels like' temperature is predicted to reach a more intense 36°C due to prevailing humidity levels. With humidity at 46% and a gentle breeze of just 1 km/h, the air will feel somewhat close, making the warmer 'feels like' temperature a significant factor for outdoor activities.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Friday, 05 June 2026 Temperature 32°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 46% Wind Speed 1 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Friday, 05 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 10:00 33°C Mainly clear 0% 2 km/h 12:00 36°C Clear sky 1% 3 km/h 14:00 37°C Light drizzle 6% 9 km/h 16:00 36°C Clear sky 16% 9 km/h 18:00 35°C Clear sky 14% 10 km/h 20:00 33°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 22:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 00:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will commence with mainly clear skies and a comfortable 33°C at 10:00 AM, with wind speeds remaining low. As the day progresses towards midday, the Delhi temperature will climb, reaching 36°C by 12:00 PM under clear skies. However, a brief period of light drizzle is anticipated around 2:00 PM, with the temperature peaking at 37°C. While the chance of rain increases to 6% during this time, it is unlikely to offer significant respite from the heat. By 4:00 PM, the skies are expected to clear again, with the temperature hovering around 36°C and a slight increase in rain probability to 16% before it drops off again. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Partly Cloudy with Evening Thunderstorms and a High of 33°C.

As evening approaches, the Delhi weather will gradually cool down. By 6:00 PM, the temperature will be around 35°C, with clear skies persisting. The wind speed will pick up slightly to 10 km/h, potentially offering a minor cooling effect. This pattern of clear skies continues into the night, with the temperature dropping to 33°C by 8:00 PM and further to 32°C by 10:00 PM. The chance of rain remains negligible throughout the night, allowing for cooler sleeping conditions.

Residents heading out on Friday, 05 June 2026, should prepare for warm conditions. Light, breathable clothing is advisable. While the overall chance of significant rain is low, the brief drizzle expected in the afternoon means carrying a small umbrella or raincoat might be prudent, especially for those out and about between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Staying hydrated is crucial to combat the heat and the higher 'feels like' temperature. Commuting should be manageable with low wind speeds, but the rising temperatures midday warrant caution for strenuous activities. This Delhi weather update suggests a day of summer heat with a minor interruption of light rain. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Partly Cloudy Morning with Evening Thunderstorms Likely.

The weather forecast for Delhi today highlights a consistent theme of warmth with minimal disruptions. The official Delhi weather today forecast shows a high of 37°C expected around 2:00 PM, coinciding with a brief spell of light drizzle. For the most part, clear skies will dominate, with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-thirties. This weather update is crucial for planning daily activities, with an emphasis on managing the heat and staying aware of the slight possibility of rain during the afternoon hours. The overall Delhi temperature trend indicates a typical early June day in the capital.

Overall, the Delhi weather update for Friday, 05 June 2026, indicates a generally pleasant but warm day. The primary concern will be the ambient temperature, which, combined with humidity, will make it feel warmer than the actual mercury reading. Early morning and late evening will offer the most comfortable conditions. Those venturing out during the peak afternoon hours should take necessary precautions against the heat and be prepared for the possibility of a short, light shower.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).