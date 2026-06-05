Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Partly Cloudy with Evening Thunderstorms and a High of 33°C

Mumbai residents can expect a typically humid Friday, 05 June 2026, as the city navigates partly cloudy skies with a significant chance of precipitation later in the day. The current temperature is sitting at a warm 31°C, but the high humidity levels, at 69%, will make it feel considerably warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching 36°C. Moderate winds of 11 km/h will offer some slight relief from the muggy conditions as the day begins.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Friday, 05 June 2026 Temperature 31°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Partly cloudy Humidity 69% Wind Speed 11 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Friday, 05 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 31°C Light drizzle 22% 11 km/h 11:00 33°C Mainly clear 24% 13 km/h 13:00 33°C Mainly clear 26% 14 km/h 15:00 33°C Mainly clear 26% 15 km/h 17:00 32°C Mainly clear 27% 14 km/h 19:00 31°C Thunderstorm 39% 11 km/h 21:00 31°C Thunderstorm 55% 9 km/h 23:00 30°C Thunderstorm 69% 8 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Throughout the morning and early afternoon, the Mumbai weather forecast indicates a continued theme of warmth and increasing humidity. By 09:00, a light drizzle might be experienced, with a 22% chance of rain accompanying the 31°C temperature and 11 km/h winds. As the day progresses towards noon and into the afternoon, the skies are expected to become mainly clear, though the humidity will persist. Temperatures will hover around 33°C between 11:00 and 15:00, with wind speeds gradually picking up to around 15 km/h by mid-afternoon. The probability of rain remains relatively steady in the mid-20s during these hours, suggesting brief or isolated showers rather than widespread downpours. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Mainly Clear With High of 37°C and Brief Drizzle.

However, the Mumbai weather update for the evening points towards a more active weather pattern. Starting around 19:00, conditions are predicted to shift towards thunderstorms, with the chance of rain significantly increasing to 39%. Temperatures will begin to cool slightly to 31°C, but the intensity of the storms, coupled with gustier winds that could reach up to 11 km/h at this time, will be a noticeable change from the earlier part of the day. This trend is expected to continue into the night. Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Delhi-NCR Braces for Rainy Spell; Monsoon Advances Towards India.

As we move towards the later hours of Friday, the Mumbai weather is forecast to become increasingly unsettled. By 21:00, thunderstorms are expected to be more prevalent, with the rain probability climbing to 55% and temperatures holding at 31°C, with winds easing to 9 km/h. The most intense period appears to be approaching midnight, with a 69% chance of thunderstorms and rain by 23:00, as the temperature dips slightly to 30°C and winds further decrease to 8 km/h. This outlook for the Mumbai weather today necessitates preparedness for sudden downpours and potential thunder.

For residents going about their day in Mumbai, it is advisable to carry umbrellas or raincoats, especially for the evening hours. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended to combat the high humidity and temperatures that will make it feel much hotter than the actual thermometer reading. Staying hydrated is crucial due to the oppressive heat and humidity. Commuters should remain aware of potential delays due to evening thunderstorms and increased Mumbai rain, particularly in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging. The changing weather conditions, from clear skies to potential thunderstorms, warrant vigilance throughout the day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).