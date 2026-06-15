Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Clear Skies With a High of 36°C

Delhi residents can expect a generally clear sky and moderate weather conditions on Monday, June 15, 2026. The day is set to begin with a comfortable temperature of 28°C, though it will feel warmer, reaching up to 33°C due to the high humidity levels hovering around 76%. A gentle breeze of 5 km/h will accompany the early morning hours, providing some respite from the ambient warmth. As the day progresses, the mercury is expected to rise steadily, with a forecast high of approximately 36°C by early afternoon.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Monday, 15 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 33°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 76% Wind Speed 5 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Monday, 15 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 02:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 04:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 06:00 27°C Partly cloudy 1% 5 km/h 08:00 31°C Clear sky 4% 3 km/h 10:00 31°C Overcast 5% 19 km/h 12:00 34°C Partly cloudy 9% 9 km/h 14:00 36°C Clear sky 20% 8 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Throughout the early morning, clear skies will dominate, with only a minimal chance of rain. However, by around 6:00 AM, conditions may shift slightly to partly cloudy with a slight increase in the possibility of isolated showers, although the overall risk remains low. The humidity, while significant, is not expected to bring substantial rainfall, according to the latest Delhi weather forecast. The wind speed is also predicted to remain relatively light, with minor fluctuations throughout the day. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Rain Update: IMD Rainfall Map Update Brings Relief As Above-Normal Rains Expected From June 18.

As midday approaches, the skies are expected to clear up again, though overcast conditions are also predicted for a period around 10:00 AM. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb further, reaching into the mid-30s Celsius. While there is a minor increase in the chance of rain by 2 PM, it is not expected to be disruptive. The Delhi temperature will peak during these afternoon hours, making it crucial for residents to stay hydrated and protected from the sun.

For those venturing out today, light and breathable clothing is advisable given the humidity and rising temperatures. Staying hydrated is paramount, especially during the afternoon when the "feels like" temperature could make it feel significantly hotter than the actual mercury. Commuters should be aware of potential slight changes in wind speed and a low but present chance of brief, light rain showers. The overall Delhi weather update suggests a day that requires preparedness for both sunshine and muggy conditions. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Clear Skies with a High of 36°C and High Humidity.

The recent weather patterns in Delhi have seen a mix of heatwave conditions and the anticipation of thunderstorms. While today's forecast for Monday, June 15, 2026, indicates clear skies and moderate temperatures, the lingering high humidity is a key factor to consider. Residents should remain aware of any sudden shifts, though the outlook currently points towards a calm weather day, contrasting with some recent advisories for potential rain and gusty winds.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).