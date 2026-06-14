Mumbai Weather Forecast and Rain Update: IMD Rainfall Map Update Brings Relief As Above-Normal Rains Expected From June 18

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised its rainfall outlook, bringing encouraging news for Mumbai and parts of western India. Updated forecasts indicate that several regions across western India, including areas of Maharashtra, are likely to experience above-normal rainfall during the period from June 18 to July 2.

The revised outlook comes as the southwest monsoon continues its gradual advance across the country. While rainfall over many parts of India is expected to remain below normal in the near term, IMD's extended-range forecast shows more favourable conditions over parts of the west coast and Maharashtra, including Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Expect High Humidity with a Chance of Light Drizzle.

Mumbai Likely to Receive Above-Normal Rainfall From June 18

Good news to start the week! ⛈️ IMD has revised the rain intensity map, now showing parts of Mumbai & West India to witness above normal rains from June 18 to July 2. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/5uRyew8sko — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) June 14, 2026

Mumbai Weather Forecast and Rain Update

According to IMD's latest extended-range forecast, regions including Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are among the areas expected to receive near-normal to above-normal rainfall compared with seasonal averages. The updated rainfall intensity outlook highlights stronger precipitation signals across parts of western India during the latter half of June.

For Mumbai and adjoining areas, the forecast suggests a more active monsoon phase could develop as moisture-laden winds strengthen along the west coast. Recent forecasts have already indicated favourable conditions for further monsoon advancement across Maharashtra. Thane Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Expect Warm Conditions With Light Drizzle and a High of 36°C.

Monsoon Progress Remains Key

The southwest monsoon has been advancing across parts of Maharashtra and other regions of the country, though its progress has been uneven in recent days. Weather systems influencing northern and central India have temporarily slowed the monsoon's expansion, but forecasters expect rainfall activity to increase over several western and peninsular regions in the coming weeks.

Meteorologists note that rainfall distribution can vary significantly across districts, even within regions projected to receive above-normal precipitation. Forecast updates over the coming days will provide a clearer picture of local rainfall intensity and timing.

Why the Update Matters

The revised outlook is a positive development for Maharashtra as the monsoon season gains momentum. Above-normal rainfall can support reservoir replenishment, agricultural activity and water availability, particularly as the state enters the core monsoon period.

For Mumbai, where the monsoon typically delivers the bulk of annual rainfall between June and September, a stronger rain phase during the second half of June could mark a more active start to the season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).