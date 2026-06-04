Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Clear Skies and Highs Near 40°C

Delhi residents can expect a largely clear sky and significant heat as the capital city navigates Thursday, 04 June 2026. The day is set to begin with a comfortable temperature of 32°C at midnight, feeling slightly warmer due to moderate humidity levels hovering around 47%. A gentle breeze of 6 km/h will accompany the overnight coolness, offering minimal respite as the mercury begins its ascent. Throughout the early morning hours, temperatures will gradually rise, reaching 34°C by 8 AM. The forecast indicates a clear sky for most of the morning, with minimal chances of rain.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Temperature 32°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 47% Wind Speed 6 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 02:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 04:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 06:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 08:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 10:00 37°C Clear sky 2% 7 km/h 12:00 38°C Mainly clear 5% 3 km/h 14:00 40°C Overcast 12% 5 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the day progresses, the Delhi temperature is predicted to climb sharply. By midday, the mercury is expected to hit around 38°C, with the feeling of warmth amplified by increasing sunshine. While the chance of rain remains low in the morning, it edges up slightly to around 5% by noon. The weather forecast for Delhi points towards the peak heat of the day occurring in the early afternoon. By 2 PM, temperatures could reach a sweltering 40°C. Interestingly, the sky is predicted to become overcast around this time, with a slight increase in the possibility of rain, though still at a manageable 12%. Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Overcast Skies with Light Drizzle and a High of 29°C.

This fluctuation in conditions, particularly the sharp rise in temperature towards the afternoon, calls for vigilance. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothing, and limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 1 PM and 4 PM. While significant rainfall is not anticipated, the possibility of passing showers, especially with the overcast conditions later in the day, means carrying an umbrella might be a prudent decision for those commuting or spending extended periods outdoors. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Thunderstorms and High Humidity With Rain Likely.

The prevailing weather pattern suggests a hot day with clear skies dominating the morning and early afternoon, transitioning to potentially overcast conditions with a slight chance of isolated showers later. The Delhi weather update indicates that the "feels like" temperature will likely be higher than the actual mercury readings throughout the day, especially when humidity levels are considered alongside the direct sun. Staying informed about the latest Delhi weather forecast is crucial for planning daily activities effectively.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).