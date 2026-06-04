Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Thunderstorms and High Humidity With Rain Likely

Kolkata, West Bengal – Residents of Kolkata can expect a day marked by significant humidity and the looming threat of thunderstorms as we head into Thursday, 04 June 2026. The city's weather forecast indicates a challenging day ahead, with the mercury expected to reach a high of 30°C, though the oppressive humidity will make it feel considerably warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature soaring to 37°C. A substantial 90% humidity level will contribute to the muggy conditions, making outdoor activities less than comfortable.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 37°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 90% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 7 km/h 02:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 7 km/h 04:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 6 km/h 06:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 7 km/h 08:00 33°C Thunderstorm 2% 5 km/h 10:00 36°C Thunderstorm 8% 4 km/h 12:00 32°C Moderate rain showers 45% 15 km/h 14:00 32°C Thunderstorm 96% 8 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Throughout the early morning hours, the Kolkata weather will be characterised by persistent thunderstorm activity, though rainfall is not anticipated in the initial period. From midnight, temperatures will hover around 29-30°C with a light wind speed of approximately 6-7 km/h. As the day progresses towards the morning hours, the temperature will begin to climb. By 8:00 AM, the mercury could reach 33°C, and by 10:00 AM, it might touch 36°C. While the chance of rain remains low in these early hours, increasing to around 8% by mid-morning, the dominant weather feature will continue to be the potential for thunderstorms. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Mainly Clear Skies With High of 36°C.

The afternoon hours are expected to bring a change, with the weather forecast Kolkata pointing towards significant rainfall. Around 12:00 PM, moderate rain showers are likely, with rain chances escalating to 45%. This will offer some temporary respite from the heat, with the temperature around 32°C. However, the thunderstorm threat will intensify, leading to a high probability of heavy downpours by 2:00 PM, where rain chances are forecast to reach a staggering 96% with temperatures remaining around 32°C. This Kolkata weather update suggests that the latter half of the day will be dominated by wet conditions.

For those venturing out in Kolkata today, 04 June 2026, it is advisable to carry umbrellas and wear light, breathable clothing. Given the high 'feels like' temperature and humidity, staying hydrated is crucial. Commuters should be prepared for potential delays due to rain and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Precautions against heat exhaustion are also warranted in the morning before the rains arrive. This Kolkata weather forecast highlights a day where preparedness for both heat and heavy precipitation is key for a comfortable and safe experience.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).