Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Scorching Heat with a High of 38°C Expected

Delhi residents are bracing for a hot and clear day on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, as the national capital experiences significant heat. The official Delhi weather forecast indicates a high of 38°C, with the 'feels like' temperature expected to soar to a more uncomfortable 40°C due to prevailing humidity levels.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 38°C Feels Like 40°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 34% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 37°C Clear sky 0% 13 km/h 11:00 40°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h 13:00 42°C Clear sky 0% 16 km/h 15:00 42°C Clear sky 1% 16 km/h 17:00 41°C Clear sky 2% 17 km/h 19:00 40°C Clear sky 1% 8 km/h 21:00 38°C Clear sky 1% 2 km/h 23:00 36°C Clear sky 2% 7 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The clear sky conditions are set to dominate throughout the day, offering little respite from the sun. Humidity is predicted to hover around 34%, adding to the sultry conditions. A steady wind speed of approximately 13 km/h will be present in the morning, potentially offering a slight cooling effect. However, as the day progresses, the mercury will continue its upward climb, contributing to the intense heat.

Looking at the hourly outlook, temperatures will rise from 37°C at 9:00 AM to reach a peak of 42°C by early afternoon, around 1 PM and 3 PM. While the chance of rain remains exceptionally low, typically below 2%, the persistent clear skies and high temperatures necessitate caution. Evening hours will see a slight dip, with temperatures around 40°C at 7 PM and dropping to 36°C by 11 PM, though the oppressive heat will still be palpable.

This Delhi weather update advises residents to take all necessary precautions. It is crucial to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the peak heat hours between 1 PM and 5 PM. Light, breathable cotton clothing is recommended. Commuters should factor in the heat when planning their journeys. Although rain is not expected, the intense Delhi temperature requires vigilance for heat-related illnesses.

As the summer intensifies, this forecast for Delhi weather today serves as a reminder for citizens to remain prepared for scorching conditions. The clear sky, coupled with high temperatures, is characteristic of this season, and staying informed about the Delhi weather update is essential for managing the day safely and comfortably. The ongoing trend suggests a continued period of intense heat across the region.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).