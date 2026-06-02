Delhi Weather on June 3, 2026: Warm High of 40°C with Light Drizzle Forecast

Delhi residents can expect a warm Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with temperatures hovering around the 40°C mark, accompanied by a chance of light drizzle. The day will start on a clear note with early morning temperatures around 30°C, gradually climbing to a daytime high of 40°C. While the morning and late evening hours are predicted to be clear, the afternoon and early evening may see partly cloudy skies with a possibility of scattered light showers.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Delhi, Delhi — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 40°C Low 28°C Conditions Light drizzle Chance of Rain 43% Max Wind 10 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Delhi — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 03:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 06:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 09:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 12:00 38°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 15:00 40°C Partly cloudy 19% 5 km/h 18:00 37°C Light drizzle 36% 9 km/h 21:00 34°C Clear sky 5% 2 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The overall Delhi weather forecast for Wednesday indicates a maximum temperature of 40°C and a low of 28°C. The chance of rain stands at 43%, with intermittent light drizzle anticipated around the evening hours. Winds are expected to be light, gusting up to 10 km/h, offering minimal relief from the warmth. Residents are advised to stay hydrated as the mercury is expected to rise throughout the day, with a slight increase in cloud cover bringing a possibility of light showers in the evening.

Looking at the hourly outlook, the early hours of June 3rd will be clear and mild, with temperatures around 28-30°C and minimal wind. By 9 AM, the mercury will already be climbing towards 34°C, and will reach the day's peak of 40°C by mid-afternoon, around 3 PM. It is during this period that the sky might turn partly cloudy, with a 19% chance of rain. By 6 PM, the possibility of light drizzle increases to 36% as temperatures begin to recede slightly to 37°C.

Considering the Delhi temperature forecast and the potential for light rain, residents should plan their day accordingly. Light cotton clothing is recommended for the heat. Carrying an umbrella or light raincoat would be prudent for the evening commute, as the chance of drizzle increases. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially during the peak afternoon hours. While the weather is not expected to be severe, the combination of heat and potential moisture might make it feel humid for some.

Recent weather reports for Delhi indicated a pleasant start to June following brief rainfall, with temperatures dropping to cooler levels. However, the forecast for June 3rd suggests a return to warmer conditions, though the possibility of light showers offers a slight reprieve. The overall Delhi weather update points towards a day that balances warmth with a touch of moisture, typical of the season approaching the monsoon.

While no major outdoor events are directly impacted by this specific forecast window, general advice for public gatherings in Delhi would include seeking shade during the hottest parts of the day and being prepared for potential light rain in the evening. The Delhi weather forecast suggests a manageable day for most activities, but vigilance regarding personal comfort and hydration remains key.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).