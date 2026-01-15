New Delhi, January 15: Delhi continues to reel under intense winter conditions as temperatures hover near freezing levels, reviving an old question among residents - just how cold can the national capital get? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for dense fog during early morning hours on January 15, warning of reduced visibility and chilly conditions across the city.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of around 2.9°C, one of the coldest mornings of the season. While the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 20–22°C, nighttime conditions continue to feel harsh, especially during prolonged cold wave spells affecting north India. Hyderabad Weather Update: Winter Chill to Intensify as IMD Forecasts 2-3 Degree Celsius Drop in Minimum Temperatures Across Telangana.

Has It Ever Been 0 Degrees in Delhi?

Yes. According to official records, Delhi has experienced a minimum temperature of 0°C, with the lowest-ever recorded temperature dating back to 1930. Although such extremes are rare, the city frequently witnesses near-freezing mornings during severe cold waves. Recent winters, including January 2026, have seen temperatures dip close to zero without quite touching it. Weather Forecast Today, January 15: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Cold wave conditions are declared by the India Meteorological Department when minimum temperatures fall 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal. Delhi meets these criteria regularly during peak winter, making extreme cold mornings a recurring seasonal feature rather than an anomaly.

IMD has also forecast dense to moderate fog at isolated places on January 18, with shallow fog likely to persist during early morning hours over the next week. The sky is expected to remain mostly clear, with light mist developing at night.

From Friday onwards, relief is expected as minimum temperatures gradually rise, ranging between 6°C and 10°C, while maximum temperatures may increase to 22–25°C by January 20. Between January 16 and January 21, IMD predicts temperatures to fluctuate around 4°C (minimum) and 24°C (maximum).

While Delhi may not frequently touch the freezing mark, its history and current conditions show that the capital is no stranger to biting cold, dense fog, and disruptive winter weather during intense cold wave phases.

