Weather conditions on January 19 are expected to remain seasonally varied across major Indian cities. Mumbai will likely see partly cloudy skies with warm, humid conditions and no significant rain. Delhi is set to continue with cold weather, dense morning fog and chilly winds during night hours. Chennai may experience light rain or drizzles under cloudy skies. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are expected to stay dry with pleasant temperatures. In the hills, Shimla remains cold with chances of snowfall in higher areas, while Kolkata will enjoy clear to partly cloudy skies with mild winter conditions. Weather Forecast Today, January 18: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

