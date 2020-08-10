New Delhi, August 10: The COVID-19 recovery rate of Delhi crossed 90 percent, with over 1.31 lakh patients being discharged so far. As per the latest update issued by the Health Department, a total of 707 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours. The corresponding period also witnessed 20 fatalities.

While the number of new cases came down vis-a-vis a day earlier, the death count increased. On Sunday, the Delhi government had recorded 1,300 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths due to the contagious disease. The cumulative fatality toll stood at 4,131. India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 1.5 Million, Infection Remains Concentrated in 10 States, Says Health Ministry.

The overall count of cases in the national capital surged to 1,46,134 today. Out of them, 1,31,657 people have been cured and discharged, taking the recovery rate in Delhi to above 90.09 percent.

'Corona Will be Defeated': Arvind Kejriwal

Over 90% of Corona patients in Delhi have now recovered. Only 7% cases are active now. Slowly and steadily, the people of Delhi are defeating Corona. #DelhiModel pic.twitter.com/fNiTdfxI19 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 10, 2020

According to the World Health Organisation, the COVID-19 fatality rate may come down to 1 percent after herd immunity is achieved. The pace at which the recovery rate is increasing Delhi may make the city the first in India to mark a significant victory in the battle against coronavirus.

No other Indian state or union territory has so far recorded a recovery of more than 90 percent. The turnaround in Delhi's coronavirus battle emerged last month, as the number of cases per day declined despite a surge in testing. The recoveries, on the other hand, continued to increase.

