New Delhi, August 10: The number of recoveries among COVID-19 (coronavirus) patients has crossed 1.5 million, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also said the coronavirus infection remains concentrated in just 10 states that contribute more than 80 percent of the new cases. India recorded the highest single-day recovery of 53,879 on Sunday. Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 Not an Option Before Country of India's Size, Says Health Ministry.

"Recovery of more than 15 lakh has been made possible because of the policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently. Better ambulance services, focus on standard of care and use of non-invasive oxygen have given desired results," the ministry said. Ten states that have the maximum number of COVID-19 cases are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Delhi. Unlock 3: Health Ministry Issues Guidelines and SOPs for Reopening Yoga Institutes and Gyms.

India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 1.5 Million:

India, the third-worst COVID-hit country globally, on Sunday recorded a single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases, pushing its total tally to 21,53,011. As of Sunday, out of the total 21,53,011 cases, 6,28,747 were active cases, 14,80,884 recovered from the deadly virus. The death toll stood at 43,379 on Sunday.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 19.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 729,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 19,778,566 and the fatalities rose to 729,692, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,044,435 and 162,919, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 3,035,422 infections and 101,049 deaths.

