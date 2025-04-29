New Delhi, April 29: In a high-stakes emergency meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that India will deal a crushing blow to terrorism. PM Modi, addressing the top security brass, affirmed his complete faith in the professional capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces and assured them of full operational freedom to decide the “mode, targets, and timing” of their response to the Pakistan-based terror threat. “India is determined to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism,” government sources quoted the Prime Minister, signalling the start of a massive retaliation in the works.

This bold declaration came after the Pahalgam massacre in which 26 innocent lives were lost, most of them tourists, and the nation waits on edge for the imminent response. This signals that India is gearing up to unleash a powerful and uncompromising retaliation against terrorists and their backers, with a response that could reshape the battlefield. The urgent meeting, which also included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, was dubbed by sources as "extraordinary in urgency and nature". The gathering was held just days after the ruthless Pahalgam attack, sending an unmistakable message of impending action. PM Narendra Modi’s Emergency War Room Meet With Rajnath Singh, NSA, CDS and Chiefs of All Armed Forces in Progress, Decisive Strike on Terror Looms (Watch Video).

The agenda was clear: a complete review of actionable intelligence and a deep dive into military and strategic options aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure across the border. With Lashkar-e-Taiba and other Pakistan-based terror outfits under the microscope, sources revealed that the meeting mapped out a decisive strategy to punish the perpetrators and their backers. Following the terror attack, India has placed its military forces on heightened alert, particularly along the Line of Control and the international border. Surveillance drones, satellite imagery, and electronic intercepts have been actively monitoring terrorist launchpads across PoK. Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi to Chair CCS Meet on April 30, Second After Pahalgam Carnage.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, the Centre has already taken powerful measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the expulsion of Pakistani nationals with short-term visas. PM Modi had earlier vowed to pursue every terrorist and their backers "to the ends of the earth." Tuesday’s meeting is seen as the first step in fulfilling that vow, as India prepares for a thunderous response. While official details remain under wraps, the mood in Delhi is undeniably tense and determined. As the crosshairs lock onto the perpetrators of the Pahalgam bloodbath, India stands ready for the storm that is about to unfold. The nation is bracing for action, and it might be closer than anyone thinks.

