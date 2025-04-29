New Delhi, April 29: In what is being seen as a potential turning point in India’s war against cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a high-level security meeting with the country’s top defence brass, fuelling intense speculation about imminent, decisive action against Pakistan-based terror networks. The emergency meeting is being attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Sources close to the developments described the gathering as "extraordinary in urgency and nature", coming just days after the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives, most of them tourists. According to sources, the agenda of the meeting is to review actionable intelligence and explore a range of military and strategic options aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure across the border. Pakistan-based outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, believed to be behind the Pahalgam carnage, are under intense scrutiny. Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi to Chair CCS Meet on April 30, Second After Pahalgam Carnage.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, military forces of the country have been put on heightened alert, with specific units along the Line of Control and international border in operational readiness mode. Surveillance drones, satellite imagery, and electronic intercepts have been intensively monitoring terror launchpads across PoK. This high-level huddle follows a series of strong steps already taken by the Centre, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the expulsion order for Pakistani nationals with short-term visas. ‘Have Faith in PM Narendra Modi, Pahalgam Terror Attack Will Be Avenged’: LoP in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma.

PM Modi’s Emergency War Room Meet With Rajnath Singh, NSA, CDS

VIDEO | PM Modi chairs a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval, CDS Anil Chauhan and chiefs of three services. Source -Third Party (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Ehf7Ixh03g — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2025

The Prime Minister had earlier vowed to pursue every terrorist and their backers "to the ends of the earth". Tuesday’s meeting is being viewed as the beginning of that pledge materialising into action. While official word remains guarded, the mood in Delhi is unmistakably tense and resolute. The nation now waits, as the crosshairs lock on the perpetrators of the Pahalgam bloodbath. A thunderous response may just be a heartbeat away.

