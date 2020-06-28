New Delhi, June 28: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to AirAsia India in connection with the probe initiated over alleged safety lapses. The notice was dispatched to the carrier's in-charge of flight safety and operation, asking the concerned person to clarify whether the airliner compromises on the issue of passenger safety. Gaurav Taneja, Pilot Terminated by AirAsia, Shares His Side of The Story on His YouTube Channel Flying Beast, Raises Several Questions; Watch Video.

The probe by DGCA was initiated on June 15, shortly after a pilot of AirAsia India was suspended by the company for going public with his allegations of safety lapses. Gaurav Taneja, the sacked pilot, claimed that AirAsia engages in the questionable technique of using flaps while landing to save fuel.

Taneja, in a series of videos on social media, also levelled allegations of pilot fatigue. The company, while discarding his charges, decided to suspend him for disciplinary violations.

DGCA Notice to AirAsia India Head of Flight Safety

The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has issued a show cause notice to Air Asia India head of flight safety and operation in connection with a pilot levelling allegation that the airline engages in compromising on the issue of safety. — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

AirAsia India is a joint venture of the global flyer AirAsia Berhad and India's Tata Sons. The airline has drawn flak since mid-June, after the pilot went public with his grievances related to lack of safety mechanism used by AirAsia India.

The DGCA, which initiated a probe after taking cognisance of his complaint, said the matter would be thoroughly investigated and due action will be taken if any lapse is found.

"DGCA has taken note of the concerns raised by some stakeholders against a particular airline and its approach to safety. DGCA has already started an investigation into the issues flagged and shall take appropriate action based on the outcome of the said investigation," the civil aviation regulator had tweeted.

